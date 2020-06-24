CUBIST S3E9 Sleep-Wake Disturbances and TBI Recovery

In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “The Prevalence and Stability of Sleep-Wake Disturbance and Fatigue Throughout the First Year After Traumatic Brain Injury” published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in May of 2020.



Article Citation:

Saksvik, S. B., Karaliute, M., Kallestad, H., Follestad, T., Asarnow, R., Vik, A., Håberg, A. K., Skandsen, T., & Olsen, A. (2020). The Prevalence and Stability of Sleep-Wake Disturbance and Fatigue throughout the First Year after Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of Neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2019.6898. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2019.6898



Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32460623/



DVBIC’s Management of Sleep Disturbances Following Concussion/Mild TBI Clinical Suite: dvbic.dcoe.mil/material/manageme…bi-clinical-suite



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing