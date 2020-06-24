Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CUBIST S3E9 Sleep-Wake Disturbances and TBI Recovery

    CUBIST S3E9 Sleep-Wake Disturbances and TBI Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “The Prevalence and Stability of Sleep-Wake Disturbance and Fatigue Throughout the First Year After Traumatic Brain Injury” published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in May of 2020.

    Article Citation:
    Saksvik, S. B., Karaliute, M., Kallestad, H., Follestad, T., Asarnow, R., Vik, A., Håberg, A. K., Skandsen, T., & Olsen, A. (2020). The Prevalence and Stability of Sleep-Wake Disturbance and Fatigue throughout the First Year after Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of Neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2019.6898. Advance online publication. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2019.6898

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32460623/

    DVBIC’s Management of Sleep Disturbances Following Concussion/Mild TBI Clinical Suite: dvbic.dcoe.mil/material/manageme…bi-clinical-suite

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.17.2020 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63942
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107900620.mp3
    Length: 00:12:40
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S3E9 Sleep-Wake Disturbances and TBI Recovery, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TBI
    Military Health
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Concussion
    Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center
    DVBIC
    Sleep Disturbances
    War Fighter Brain Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT