Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and Col. Thomas Hough discuss his tenure as the 80th Colonel of the Regiment, his leadership style, his failures, and parting words to the Dragoons.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2020 08:47
|Length:
|00:42:52
|2020
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 8: Dragoon 6 Signing Out, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
