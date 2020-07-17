Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 8: Dragoon 6 Signing Out

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and Col. Thomas Hough discuss his tenure as the 80th Colonel of the Regiment, his leadership style, his failures, and parting words to the Dragoons.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.17.2020 08:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:52
