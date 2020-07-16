Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official Interim Space Force March

    WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. James Richardson    

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    This portion of John Philip Sousa’s 1901 march, “The Invincible Eagle” is to be used as the official interim march of the U.S. Space Force. This portion of the march will be referred to as The U.S. Space Force March in programs and announcements. It should be played for ceremonies and gatherings of the USSF and anywhere a musical representation of America’s Space Professionals is needed.

    This recording by the U.S. Marine Band based on the Sousa’s original manuscript is a work of the US Government, and is not subject to copyright. See 17 USC § 105. This arrangement may be freely used. Other recordings may have copyright restrictions and are not authorized for use.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.16.2020 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63938
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107899577.mp3
    Length: 00:00:38
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: WASHINGTON , DC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official Interim Space Force March, by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Force March

