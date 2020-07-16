Official Interim Space Force March

This portion of John Philip Sousa’s 1901 march, “The Invincible Eagle” is to be used as the official interim march of the U.S. Space Force. This portion of the march will be referred to as The U.S. Space Force March in programs and announcements. It should be played for ceremonies and gatherings of the USSF and anywhere a musical representation of America’s Space Professionals is needed.



This recording by the U.S. Marine Band based on the Sousa’s original manuscript is a work of the US Government, and is not subject to copyright. See 17 USC § 105. This arrangement may be freely used. Other recordings may have copyright restrictions and are not authorized for use.