The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 7) Ben Kelsey: How Air Force Gaming arose by combining passion with initiative

UNITED STATES 05.01.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Ben Kelsey: "We care about resiliency. We saw a gap in what was being provided to Airmen--there are recreation leagues for soccer, football, you name it, but for all the Airmen who are hanging out in their dorms playing video games--there's nothing for them and there's nothing connecting them to other people. We saw it as an opportunity to connect them to other people."



SSgt. Ben Kelsey has been in the Air Force for about 7 years as a security forces defender. Outside of his Air Force career, his passion and hobbies are centered around video games. He's currently running Community & Marketing for Air Force Gaming and has spent years making connections in the e-sports and gaming industry and spend his free time moderating for Riot Games among other e-sports leagues on Twitch.



During this episode, our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter connect with Ben and discuss how a group of Airmen created what is now Air Force Gaming, a community built on connection and resiliency. This initiative arose when a few Airmen recognized a need within the service that wasn't being met and they combined passion with initiative to creatively approach the challenge. By building on the unique talents of their team, this intrapreneur initiative has grown significantly and provided hundreds of Airmen a place to connect with others within the service.



Resources Mentioned:

- Air Force Gaming: https://airforcegaming.com/ ; contact@afg.team

- Gaming & the Air Force Blog: https://medium.com/innovativeaf/gaming-the-air-force-42bece80bdea



For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html



