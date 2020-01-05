Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 7) Ben Kelsey: How Air Force Gaming arose by combining passion with initiative

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 7) Ben Kelsey: How Air Force Gaming arose by combining passion with initiative

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    Ben Kelsey: "We care about resiliency. We saw a gap in what was being provided to Airmen--there are recreation leagues for soccer, football, you name it, but for all the Airmen who are hanging out in their dorms playing video games--there's nothing for them and there's nothing connecting them to other people. We saw it as an opportunity to connect them to other people."

    SSgt. Ben Kelsey has been in the Air Force for about 7 years as a security forces defender. Outside of his Air Force career, his passion and hobbies are centered around video games. He's currently running Community & Marketing for Air Force Gaming and has spent years making connections in the e-sports and gaming industry and spend his free time moderating for Riot Games among other e-sports leagues on Twitch.

    During this episode, our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter connect with Ben and discuss how a group of Airmen created what is now Air Force Gaming, a community built on connection and resiliency. This initiative arose when a few Airmen recognized a need within the service that wasn't being met and they combined passion with initiative to creatively approach the challenge. By building on the unique talents of their team, this intrapreneur initiative has grown significantly and provided hundreds of Airmen a place to connect with others within the service.

    Resources Mentioned:
    - Air Force Gaming: https://airforcegaming.com/ ; contact@afg.team
    - Gaming & the Air Force Blog: https://medium.com/innovativeaf/gaming-the-air-force-42bece80bdea

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcasts on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show.

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    Follow AFWERX:
    Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx
    Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx
    Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 22:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63929
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107895787.mp3
    Length: 00:41:01
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 7) Ben Kelsey: How Air Force Gaming arose by combining passion with initiative, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    creativity
    resiliency
    entrepreneurship
    community
    Air Force
    USAF
    defense
    innovation
    storytellers
    design thinking
    AFWERX
    Space Force
    InnovativeAF
    Spark Cell
    intrapreneurship
    DisruptiveAF
    changemakers
    intrapreneurs
    Daniel Hulter
    Kinsley Jordan
    Air Force Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT