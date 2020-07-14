On this Pacific Pulse, Marines conduct field convoy training in Australia and Anderson Air Force Base welcomes a new commander.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63928
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107895724.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 15 July, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
