    Corps Talk: Stop, Innovate and Listen! (S1Ep7)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, Patrick talks with two members of the district who are knee deep in all things Florida studies. Andie catches up with the folks on the front lines of COVID-19 response and finds out how their creative thinking saved precious hours during alternate-care facility inspections. The chief of small business operations owns a segment in which she describes the roles of the small business program, as well as lists upcoming events for small business contractors to work with the Norfolk District. The episode rounds out with the Great Places to Work segment and news from around the district.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63923
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107893138.mp3
    Length: 01:01:16
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: Stop, Innovate and Listen! (S1Ep7), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Virginia
    ACE
    Patrick
    small business
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    GIS
    New York District
    Vicksburg District
    Miami-Dade
    small business office
    sealevel rise
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District
    USACE NAD
    USACE NAO
    Cherie Kunze
    Andie
    COVID-19
    Susan Layton
    COVID-19 reponse
    Florida CSRM
    seal-level rise
    alternate care facilites
    alternate-care facilites
    Survey 123
    Survey123
    Erika Sparkman
    Doug Hessler
    small business operations
    Julie Shoemaker
    Rachel Thicklin
    Valerie Lopez
    Huntsville District

