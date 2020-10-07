Corps Talk: Stop, Innovate and Listen! (S1Ep7)

In this episode, Patrick talks with two members of the district who are knee deep in all things Florida studies. Andie catches up with the folks on the front lines of COVID-19 response and finds out how their creative thinking saved precious hours during alternate-care facility inspections. The chief of small business operations owns a segment in which she describes the roles of the small business program, as well as lists upcoming events for small business contractors to work with the Norfolk District. The episode rounds out with the Great Places to Work segment and news from around the district.