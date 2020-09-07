Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 11: ACS Lending Closet

    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 11: ACS Lending Closet

    KS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee and Thomas Reust

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Colleen Dauphine from Fort Riley Army Community Services talks about their lending closet program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.09.2020 16:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63919
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107891322.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Year 2020
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 11: ACS Lending Closet, by Collen McGee and Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Fort Riley
    ACS
    Lending Closet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT