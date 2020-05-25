The OK Guard Show - Episode 22 - Creating Capeless Superheroes - Master Resiliency Trainer Program

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with Master Resiliency Trainers Jamie Vanbeber, director of psychological health with the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, and Bonnie Smith, sexual assault response coordinator, also with the 138th Fighter Wing, to discuss the Master Resiliency Trainer program and how the unique set of skills taught in the course gives you the power to overcome all sizes and types of adversities in life.



Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.







Resources:



Oklahoma National Guard Crisis Services - https://ok.ng.mil/Pages/crisis-servic...

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

Air Force Resiliency Program - https://www.resilience.af.mil/

University of Pennsylvania Positive Psychology Center - https://ppc.sas.upenn.edu/services/re...



DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



Show Guest:



Show Guest:

Jamie Vanbeber

Bonnie Smith



