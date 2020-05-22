The OK Guard Show - Episode 21 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 - Part 3

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the third of three episodes discussing returning to work and venturing back into public after COVID-19. In this episode, we sit down with John Dixon, Oklahoma National Guard behavioral health specialist, and talk about ways to stay mentally healthy when venturing out in public and returning to work after the COVID-19 shutdown.





Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.







Resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...

Oklahoma State Department of Health - https://www.ok.gov/health/

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



Credits:



Show Guest:

John Dixon



Written & Hosted by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Video & Audio Edited by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Studio & Sound Design by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

SSG Brian Schroeder



0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)

Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell

Performed by the 145th Army Band

SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set

SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone

SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar

SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass

SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone

SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone

Produced by

SGT Collin Ferrell

Recording Engineers

Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell