The OK Guard Show - Episode 21 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 - Part 3

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the third of three episodes discussing returning to work and venturing back into public after COVID-19. In this episode, we sit down with John Dixon, Oklahoma National Guard behavioral health specialist, and talk about ways to stay mentally healthy when venturing out in public and returning to work after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.
Resources:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
Oklahoma State Department of Health - https://www.ok.gov/health/
OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app
211Oklahoma.org
Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1
For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil
DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188
Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow
Credits:
Show Guest:
John Dixon
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
Performed by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by
SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 16:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63905
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107886183.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:54
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 21 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 - Part 3, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT