The OK Guard Show - Episode 20 - Getting Back to Work and Public Life After COVID19 - Part 2

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the first of three episodes discussing returning to work and venturing back into public after COVID-19. In this episode, we sit down with Maj. Andrew Marr, Oklahoma National Guard deputy state surgeon, and talk about ways to protect yourself and others when venturing out in public and dispel several myths about COVID-19.





Resources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...

Oklahoma State Department of Health - https://www.ok.gov/health/

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



To listen to our previous episodes, visit:

https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow



