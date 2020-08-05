The OK Guard Show - Episode 18 - Unemployment to Employment During COVID-19.mp3

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we discuss the basic ins and outs of filing for unemployment insurance during COVID-19. Then, we sit down with Mike Laird, director of the Oklahoma Military Department Employment Coordination Program, to talk about how to go from unemployed to employed.





Resources:

Oklahoma Employment Security Committee - oes.ok.gov



OKCareerGuide.org



OKJobSearch.com



OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app



To listen to our previous episodes, visit:

https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow



