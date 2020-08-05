Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 18 - Unemployment to Employment During COVID-19.mp3

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we discuss the basic ins and outs of filing for unemployment insurance during COVID-19. Then, we sit down with Mike Laird, director of the Oklahoma Military Department Employment Coordination Program, to talk about how to go from unemployed to employed.


    Resources:
    Oklahoma Employment Security Committee - oes.ok.gov

    OKCareerGuide.org

    OKJobSearch.com

    OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app

    To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
    https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow

    Credits:

    Show Guest:
    Michael Laird

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Video & Audio Edited by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
    Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
    Performed by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
    Produced by
    SGT Collin Ferrell
    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63902
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107886158.mp3
    Length: 00:25:33
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 18 - Unemployment to Employment During COVID-19.mp3, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

