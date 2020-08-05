Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we discuss the basic ins and outs of filing for unemployment insurance during COVID-19. Then, we sit down with Mike Laird, director of the Oklahoma Military Department Employment Coordination Program, to talk about how to go from unemployed to employed.
Resources:
Oklahoma Employment Security Committee - oes.ok.gov
OKCareerGuide.org
OKJobSearch.com
OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app
To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow
Credits:
Show Guest:
Michael Laird
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
Performed by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by
SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 18 - Unemployment to Employment During COVID-19.mp3, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
