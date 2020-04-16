Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with LTC (CH) Davies Vanpool to discuss the importance of spiritual health, how it connects to our mental and physical health and he gives us some tips and tricks on how to stay spiritually fit to fight COVID-19.
Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.
Resources for becoming a chaplain or connecting with chaplain services:
https://www.nationalguard.com/chaplain
https://ok.ng.mil/chaplain
https://www.facebook.com/OKNGChaplain...
OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app - Chaplains can be found under Crisis Services
211Oklahoma.org
Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1
For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil
DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188 Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889
Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
To listen to our previous episodes, visit: https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow
Credits:
Show Guest:
LTC (CH) Davies Vanpool
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
Performed by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by
SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 17 - Staying Spiritually Healthy and Fit to Fight COVID-19, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
