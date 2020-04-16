Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 17 - Staying Spiritually Healthy and Fit to Fight COVID-19

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with LTC (CH) Davies Vanpool to discuss the importance of spiritual health, how it connects to our mental and physical health and he gives us some tips and tricks on how to stay spiritually fit to fight COVID-19.

    Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.

    Resources for becoming a chaplain or connecting with chaplain services:
    https://www.nationalguard.com/chaplain
    https://ok.ng.mil/chaplain
    https://www.facebook.com/OKNGChaplain...
    OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app - Chaplains can be found under Crisis Services

    211Oklahoma.org
    Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1
    For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil
    DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188 Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
    Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889
    Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

    To listen to our previous episodes, visit: https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow

    Credits:

    Show Guest:
    LTC (CH) Davies Vanpool

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Video & Audio Edited by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    0500 (The OK Guard Show Theme)
    Music written by SGT Collin Ferrell
    Performed by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
    Produced by
    SGT Collin Ferrell
    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

