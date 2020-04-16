The OK Guard Show - Episode 17 - Staying Spiritually Healthy and Fit to Fight COVID-19

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with LTC (CH) Davies Vanpool to discuss the importance of spiritual health, how it connects to our mental and physical health and he gives us some tips and tricks on how to stay spiritually fit to fight COVID-19.



Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.



Resources for becoming a chaplain or connecting with chaplain services:

https://www.nationalguard.com/chaplain

https://ok.ng.mil/chaplain

https://www.facebook.com/OKNGChaplain...

OKGuard app - https://ok.ng.mil/app - Chaplains can be found under Crisis Services



211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188 Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



To listen to our previous episodes, visit: https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow



