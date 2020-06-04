The OK Guard Show - Episode 14 - Saying Mentally Healthy During COVID-19 Part 1 Michele Burris.mp3

Welcome to a special edition of ‘The OK Guard Show’! This is the first in a series of three podcasts we will bring you that discuss Maintaining Your Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19.



In this episode, we sit down with Michele Burris, Oklahoma National Guard behavioral health specialist, and talk about maintaining your mental health while keeping a healthy social distance. Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.





Resources:



OKGuard app

211Oklahoma.org

Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



Credits:



Show Guest:

Michele Burris



Written & Hosted by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Video & Audio Edited by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Studio & Sound Design by

SSG Brian Schroeder



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

SSG Brian Schroeder



Music by the 145th Army Band

SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set

SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone

SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar

SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass

SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone

SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone



Produced by

SGT Collin Ferrell



Recording Engineers

Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell