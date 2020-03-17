'The OK Guard Show' - Episode 13, PSA: Staying Healthy and Preventing the Spread of COVID 19
Amid growing concern about COVID 19, we here at ‘The OK Guard Show’ want to give you a few tips on staying healthy. Our guest is Maj. Drew Marr, deputy state surgeon for the Oklahoma Army National Guard, who provides a wealth of health knowledge and reasons NOT to panic.
Resources:
https://www.ok.gov/health/
https://www.cdc.gov/
Credits:
Show Guest
MAJ Drew Marr
Written & Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
SSG Brian Schroeder
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
Leanna Maschino
SSG Brian Schroeder
Vocals by
SSG Brian Schroeder
0500 (Theme Music) by Sgt. Collin Ferrell
Performed by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 15:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63897
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107885715.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:47
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 13 - PSA Staying Healthy and Preventing the Spread of COVID 19, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT