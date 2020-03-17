Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 13 - PSA Staying Healthy and Preventing the Spread of COVID 19

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    'The OK Guard Show' - Episode 13, PSA: Staying Healthy and Preventing the Spread of COVID 19

    Amid growing concern about COVID 19, we here at ‘The OK Guard Show’ want to give you a few tips on staying healthy. Our guest is Maj. Drew Marr, deputy state surgeon for the Oklahoma Army National Guard, who provides a wealth of health knowledge and reasons NOT to panic.


    Resources:
    https://www.ok.gov/health/
    https://www.cdc.gov/

    Credits:
    Show Guest
    MAJ Drew Marr

    Written & Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    Leanna Maschino
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    Vocals by
    SSG Brian Schroeder

    0500 (Theme Music) by Sgt. Collin Ferrell
    Performed by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

