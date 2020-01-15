Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 11 - New Year, New PT Test

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 11 - New Year, New PT Test

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Want to learn more about the new Army Combat Fitness Test that officially replaces the Army Physical Fitness test this year? Here are your answers! We’ve brought Oklahoma’s 1st Lt. EJ Johnson, ACFT project officer, onto the show to talk the ins and outs of the new physical fitness test for the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

    Not many like change—we get it—but hopefully this month’s episode will relieve your stress and anxiety during the transition from the APFT to the ACFT. We’ll have more from 1LT Johnson in the following months, including a fun take-over of our social media pages. Stay tuned.
    Resources:
    www.army.mil/acft
    Credits:
    Show Guest
    1LT EJ Johnson


    Written & Hosted by
    Leanna Maschino
    SGT Anthony Jones


    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino


    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler


    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James


    Camera Operator
    Leanna Maschino
    SGT Anthony Jones


    Music by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone

    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63895
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107885690.mp3
    Length: 01:02:55
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 11 - New Year, New PT Test, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Podcast
    #ACFT
    #OKGuard
    #TheOKGuardShow
    #TheOKGuardShowEp11
    #NewYearNewPTTest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT