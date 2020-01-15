Want to learn more about the new Army Combat Fitness Test that officially replaces the Army Physical Fitness test this year? Here are your answers! We’ve brought Oklahoma’s 1st Lt. EJ Johnson, ACFT project officer, onto the show to talk the ins and outs of the new physical fitness test for the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
Not many like change—we get it—but hopefully this month’s episode will relieve your stress and anxiety during the transition from the APFT to the ACFT. We’ll have more from 1LT Johnson in the following months, including a fun take-over of our social media pages. Stay tuned.
Resources:
www.army.mil/acft
Credits:
Show Guest
1LT EJ Johnson
Written & Hosted by
Leanna Maschino
SGT Anthony Jones
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
Leanna Maschino
SGT Anthony Jones
Music by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63895
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107885690.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:55
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 11 - New Year, New PT Test, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT