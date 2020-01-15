The OK Guard Show - Episode 11 - New Year, New PT Test

Want to learn more about the new Army Combat Fitness Test that officially replaces the Army Physical Fitness test this year? Here are your answers! We’ve brought Oklahoma’s 1st Lt. EJ Johnson, ACFT project officer, onto the show to talk the ins and outs of the new physical fitness test for the Oklahoma Army National Guard.



Not many like change—we get it—but hopefully this month’s episode will relieve your stress and anxiety during the transition from the APFT to the ACFT. We’ll have more from 1LT Johnson in the following months, including a fun take-over of our social media pages. Stay tuned.

Resources:

www.army.mil/acft

Credits:

Show Guest

1LT EJ Johnson





Written & Hosted by

Leanna Maschino

SGT Anthony Jones





Video & Audio Edited by

Leanna Maschino





Studio & Sound Design by

SSG Brian Schroeder

MAJ Geoff Legler





Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James





Camera Operator

Leanna Maschino

SGT Anthony Jones





Music by the 145th Army Band

SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set

SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone

SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar

SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass

SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone

SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone



Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell

Recording Engineers

Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell