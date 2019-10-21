On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating Tyndall Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Patrice A. Melancon, Tyndall Air Force Base Reconstruction Program Management Office executive director, discusses the challenges of planning, funding and building a Base of the Future while still supporting daily mission requirements.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 12:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63894
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107885687.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:53
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Patrice A. Melancon, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT