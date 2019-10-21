Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude - Brig. Gen. Patrice A. Melancon

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2019

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating Tyndall Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Patrice A. Melancon, Tyndall Air Force Base Reconstruction Program Management Office executive director, discusses the challenges of planning, funding and building a Base of the Future while still supporting daily mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2019
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 12:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63894
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107885687.mp3
    Length: 00:43:53
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FL, US
