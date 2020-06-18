Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Buzz with PO1 Demetrius Kennon

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    This scoped hour PO1 Kennon invites the organizers of the following week's Assembly for Social Justice event to discuss details and expectations.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    This work, Afternoon Buzz with PO1 Demetrius Kennon, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service members
    Daegu
    family
    community
    Army
    U.S. Army Garrison
    USAG
    DoD employees
    social justice

