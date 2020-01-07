Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 16: My Season

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 16: My Season

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Col. (Dr.) Chrystal Henderson, 509th Medical Group commander, discusses her story of perseverance in overcoming several unexpected life events that could have derailed her journey to becoming a doctor. Her fervent discipline and resilience led her to becoming a successful M.D. and commissioned officer of the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63890
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107883300.mp3
    Length: 00:58:13
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 16: My Season, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Resilience
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    509th MDG
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT