Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 16: My Season

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Col. (Dr.) Chrystal Henderson, 509th Medical Group commander, discusses her story of perseverance in overcoming several unexpected life events that could have derailed her journey to becoming a doctor. Her fervent discipline and resilience led her to becoming a successful M.D. and commissioned officer of the U.S. Air Force.