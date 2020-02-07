Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life – Episode 28: Getting Smart About Intellectual Property

    Lab Life – Episode 28: Getting Smart About Intellectual Property

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Researchers need to know more than just the science. Maj. Gen. Timothy Kelly and Sabra Tomb, JD talk protecting inventions, licensing and data rights.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 15:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life – Episode 28: Getting Smart About Intellectual Property, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Patents
    Intellectual Property
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    AFResearchLab

