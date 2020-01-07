Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests, Spc. Stephen Brailo (USAG Bavaria 2019 Volunteer of the Year ) and Staff Sgt. Keith Larue (USAG Bavaria 2019 Volunteer of the Year Nominee), discuss volunteering and the impact a Soldier can have on the community.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63887
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107880934.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:02
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 7: Volunteering, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT