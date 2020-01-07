Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 7: Volunteering

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    07.01.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests, Spc. Stephen Brailo (USAG Bavaria 2019 Volunteer of the Year ) and Staff Sgt. Keith Larue (USAG Bavaria 2019 Volunteer of the Year Nominee), discuss volunteering and the impact a Soldier can have on the community.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 10:56
    Length: 00:26:02
