Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Hill Audio Cast - Infrastructure Enhancement - Cmdr. Darrel Frame

    Red Hill Audio Cast - Infrastructure Enhancement - Cmdr. Darrel Frame

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Infrastructure Enhancement - Cmdr. Darrel Frame, Red Hill program office director of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, discusses updates on infrastructure enhancement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 22:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63884
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107878054.mp3
    Length: 00:10:27
    Year 2020
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Hill Audio Cast - Infrastructure Enhancement - Cmdr. Darrel Frame, by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy
    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT