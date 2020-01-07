Red Hill Audio Cast - Partnership with University of Hawaii - Cmdr. Darrel Frame, Dr. Margo Edwards, Dr. Brennon Morioka

Partnership with University of Hawaii- Cmdr. Darrel Frame introduces University of Hawaii's Dr. Margo Edwards, director of the Applied Research Laboratory and Dr. Brennon Morioka, dean of the College of Engineering, to discuss the partnership between the U.S. Navy and University of Hawaii.