Overall Update - Capt. Marc Delao, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii and regional engineer for Navy Region Hawaii, discusses the overall update on the Red Hill Fuel Facility
Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 22:16
Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63881
|Filename:
|2007/DOD_107878051.mp3
Length:
|00:10:49
Year
|2020
Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Hill Audio Cast - Overall Update - Capt. Marc Delao, by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
