Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Spartan News Episode 6- Political Do's and Don'ts

    The Spartan News Episode 6- Political Do's and Don'ts

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode of The Spartan News, we spoke with the Task Force Spartan Shield Staff Judge Advocate about what servicemembers can and can't do when it comes to political activities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 01:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63877
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107874820.mp3
    Length: 00:18:05
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Spartan News Episode 6- Political Do's and Don'ts, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT