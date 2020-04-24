The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 6) Kathy Reid: Creating an innovation empowerment office

Kathy Reid: "I really had a passion for helping people do things they didn't think they could do--reaching beyond what the limits were."



Kathy is the Spark Cell Lead for the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base. The Wing has experienced exponential growth in their innovation culture under her coaching. She has been actively involved in the AFWERX innovation ecosystem and event attendance since its inception. She is passionate about inspiring Airmen to relentlessly pursue their ideas, to exceed their expectations and to enable them to leave a legacy that defines our future Air Force.



During this episode, we explore what is means to invest in people, give them the tools they need to get started, and allow them the freedom to try new things. By committing to listening to people and empathizing with the challenges they face, Kathy says you're able to move beyond a basic assumption of what their problems are and truly understanding their pain points. We also cover a few success stories and projects happening at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, made possible by a team of innovation coaches and the intrapreneurs they enable.



Kathy's Five Tips for Innovation Spark Cell leads:



1. Put Airmen first. Listen to what they have to say because we need to be the enabler they desperately need.

2. Take every opportunity you have to speak to high ranking individuals and pull them in.

3. Tell the story. But don't be positive all the time! Talk about the failures, what you've learned and how you overcame things. That's what truly makes innovation what it is.

4. Connect, connect, connect. Call complete strangers and make the connections that will help you achieve beyond what you can alone.

5. You're going to feel uncomfortable most days. Embrace that feeling as a key attribute to success.



Resources Mentioned:

