Today on #TheOKGuardShow we sit down with two employment experts with the Oklahoma National Guard, including Mike Laird, coordinator for the Employment Coordination Program and Priscilla Donnelly, career readiness counselor with Citizen Soldiers for Life. We dive deep into the world of landing a career all the way from applying for a job to receiving an offer letter, as well as discuss how specialists like Mike and Priscilla can assist you and your family along the way.
This is a longer than normal episode, but it’s jam-packed with great information. If you have a topic idea that you’d like us to discuss with a subject matter expert, get in touch with us on our social media pages! #OKGuard
Additional Resources:
Oklahoma National Guard Career Services
https://ok.ng.mil/careers/Pages/caree...
Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program
https://ok.ng.mil/ecp
Citizen Soldier For Life
https://ok.ng.mil/csfl
Employment Support Group
https://ok.ng.mil/esp
Resume Worksheet
https://ok.ng.mil/csfl/PublishingImag...
Oklahoma Military Connection
okmilitaryconnection.com
Oklahoma National Guard Careers
https://ok.ng.mil/Careers
Credits
Hosted by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Show Guests
Mike Laird
Priscilla Donnelly
Written by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
SSG Brian Schroeder
SGT Anthony Jones
Music by the 145th Army Band
SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone
Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell
Recording Engineers
Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 8 - Landing a Career, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
