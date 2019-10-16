Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 8 - Landing a Career

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Today on #TheOKGuardShow we sit down with two employment experts with the Oklahoma National Guard, including Mike Laird, coordinator for the Employment Coordination Program and Priscilla Donnelly, career readiness counselor with Citizen Soldiers for Life. We dive deep into the world of landing a career all the way from applying for a job to receiving an offer letter, as well as discuss how specialists like Mike and Priscilla can assist you and your family along the way.

    This is a longer than normal episode, but it’s jam-packed with great information. If you have a topic idea that you’d like us to discuss with a subject matter expert, get in touch with us on our social media pages! #OKGuard


    Additional Resources:

    Oklahoma National Guard Career Services
    https://ok.ng.mil/careers/Pages/caree...

    Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program
    https://ok.ng.mil/ecp

    Citizen Soldier For Life
    https://ok.ng.mil/csfl

    Employment Support Group
    https://ok.ng.mil/esp

    Resume Worksheet
    https://ok.ng.mil/csfl/PublishingImag...

    Oklahoma Military Connection
    okmilitaryconnection.com

    Oklahoma National Guard Careers
    https://ok.ng.mil/Careers


    Credits

    Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Show Guests
    Mike Laird
    Priscilla Donnelly

    Written by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    SGT Anthony Jones

    Music by the 145th Army Band
    SFC Andrew Brooks - Drum Set
    SFC Gene Morrison - Trombone
    SGT Hector Lopez - Guitar
    SGT Justin Stanton - Electric Bass
    SGT Leon Williams - Baritone Saxophone
    SGT Collin Ferrell - Alto Saxophone

    Produced by SGT Collin Ferrell

    Recording Engineers
    Evan Drumm and SGT Collin Ferrell

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63868
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107872642.mp3
    Length: 01:20:38
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 8 - Landing a Career, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Podcast
    #OKGuard
    #TheOKGuardShow
    #TheOKGuardShowEp8
    #LandingACareer
    #JobSeeker

