The OK Guard Show - Episode 8 - Landing a Career

Today on #TheOKGuardShow we sit down with two employment experts with the Oklahoma National Guard, including Mike Laird, coordinator for the Employment Coordination Program and Priscilla Donnelly, career readiness counselor with Citizen Soldiers for Life. We dive deep into the world of landing a career all the way from applying for a job to receiving an offer letter, as well as discuss how specialists like Mike and Priscilla can assist you and your family along the way.



This is a longer than normal episode, but it’s jam-packed with great information. If you have a topic idea that you’d like us to discuss with a subject matter expert, get in touch with us on our social media pages! #OKGuard





Additional Resources:



Oklahoma National Guard Career Services

https://ok.ng.mil/careers/Pages/caree...



Oklahoma National Guard Employment Coordination Program

https://ok.ng.mil/ecp



Citizen Soldier For Life

https://ok.ng.mil/csfl



Employment Support Group

https://ok.ng.mil/esp



Resume Worksheet

https://ok.ng.mil/csfl/PublishingImag...



Oklahoma Military Connection

okmilitaryconnection.com



Oklahoma National Guard Careers

https://ok.ng.mil/Careers





