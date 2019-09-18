Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 7 - Suicide Awareness & Prevention

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to Episode 7 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with three behavioral health specialists, Capt. William Dycus, Amber McCoy and Michele Burris, and talk about suicide awareness and prevention for Suicide Prevention Month. We also include a message from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the adjutant general for Oklahoma, who discusses the importance of being there for your battle buddy and family members.

    Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.


    Resources:

    Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1
    For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil
    DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188
    Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net
    Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889
    Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255


    To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
    https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63867
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107872641.mp3
    Length: 01:05:01
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

