The OK Guard Show - Episode 7 - Suicide Awareness & Prevention

Welcome to Episode 7 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with three behavioral health specialists, Capt. William Dycus, Amber McCoy and Michele Burris, and talk about suicide awareness and prevention for Suicide Prevention Month. We also include a message from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the adjutant general for Oklahoma, who discusses the importance of being there for your battle buddy and family members.



Remember, you are not alone. There is always someone in your corner, so if you’re having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, reach out to someone for help and #BeThere.





Resources:



Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1

For counseling: www.militaryonesource.mil

DoD Be There: 1-844-357-PEER (7337) or text: 1-480-360-6188

Send text to 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/difficulty hearing: TTY: 1-800-799-4889

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255





