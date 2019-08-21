The OK Guard Show - Episode 6 - Money Management

Today we talk money management with Shea Cockrell, CPA. There's a slew of helpful information in this episode and we merely skimmed the surface. In this episode, we talk about getting out of debt, emergency and savings funds, investment funds, planning for retirement and more. Don't worry--we're going to have Shea back on the show to talk specifics on each of these topics.



Additional Resources:



Oklahoma National Guard Professional Finance Counselors (FREE OF CHARGE TO OK GUARDSMEN)



OKC East: Van Leftwich

(405) 323-8162

pfc3.ok.ng@zeiders.com



OKC West: Robert Lassota

(703) 635-8206

pfc.ok.ng@zeiders.com



Tulsa: Roy Ames

(918) 210-5444

pfc2.ok.ng@zeiders.com



Thrift Savings Plan

https://www.tsp.gov/index.html



Military One Source

https://www.militaryonesource.mil/



Scam Alerts | Consumer Information

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features...





Credits



Show Guest

Shea Cockrell, CPA



Hosted by

SSG Brian Schroeder

Leanna Maschino



Written by

SSG Brian Schroeder

Leanna Maschino



Video & Audio Edited by

Leanna Maschino



Studio & Sound Design by

SSG Brian Schroeder

MAJ Geoff Legler



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

SSG Brian Schroeder

SGT Anthony Jones



Music by

145th Army Band