The OK Guard Show - Episode 6 - Money Management

Today we talk money management with Shea Cockrell, CPA. There's a slew of helpful information in this episode and we merely skimmed the surface. In this episode, we talk about getting out of debt, emergency and savings funds, investment funds, planning for retirement and more. Don't worry--we're going to have Shea back on the show to talk specifics on each of these topics.
Additional Resources:
Oklahoma National Guard Professional Finance Counselors (FREE OF CHARGE TO OK GUARDSMEN)
OKC East: Van Leftwich
(405) 323-8162
pfc3.ok.ng@zeiders.com
OKC West: Robert Lassota
(703) 635-8206
pfc.ok.ng@zeiders.com
Tulsa: Roy Ames
(918) 210-5444
pfc2.ok.ng@zeiders.com
Thrift Savings Plan
https://www.tsp.gov/index.html
Military One Source
https://www.militaryonesource.mil/
Scam Alerts | Consumer Information
https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features...
