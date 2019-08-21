Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 6 - Money Management

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Today we talk money management with Shea Cockrell, CPA. There's a slew of helpful information in this episode and we merely skimmed the surface. In this episode, we talk about getting out of debt, emergency and savings funds, investment funds, planning for retirement and more. Don't worry--we're going to have Shea back on the show to talk specifics on each of these topics.

    Additional Resources:

    Oklahoma National Guard Professional Finance Counselors (FREE OF CHARGE TO OK GUARDSMEN)

    OKC East: Van Leftwich
    (405) 323-8162
    pfc3.ok.ng@zeiders.com

    OKC West: Robert Lassota
    (703) 635-8206
    pfc.ok.ng@zeiders.com

    Tulsa: Roy Ames
    (918) 210-5444
    pfc2.ok.ng@zeiders.com

    Thrift Savings Plan
    https://www.tsp.gov/index.html

    Military One Source
    https://www.militaryonesource.mil/

    Scam Alerts | Consumer Information
    https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features...


    Credits

    Show Guest
    Shea Cockrell, CPA

    Hosted by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Written by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    SGT Anthony Jones

    Music by
    145th Army Band

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63866
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107872640.mp3
    Length: 00:59:47
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 6 - Money Management, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

