    The OK Guard Show - Episode 5 - TRICARE

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Did you know as a Guardsmen, you and your family are eligible for health insurance IMMEDIATELY upon signing with the National Guard? Today we talk with Tricare’s Darrell Toquinto about those health insurance benefits provided to military service members and their families. There’s a lot of great information in this episode and we hope you enjoy.

    To learn more about Tricare, visit www.tricare.mil or call 1-800-TRICARE

    Be sure to follow us on Facebook (@okguard), Twitter (@okguard) and Instagram (@oklahomanationalguard) for the National Guard’s National Best Warrior Competition, held July 15-19, 2019 at Oklahoma’s Camp Gruber Training Center.

    Have questions about this episode? Leave a comment or contact us on our social media pages!


    Credits:

    Show Guest
    Darrell Toquinto

    Production Team

    Written by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera/Switchboard Operator
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Music in this video
    Song
    52nd and Now-13953
    Artist
    Joseph Saba, ASCAP|Stewart Winter, ASCAP
    Album
    VH032 - Pop Smear
    Licensed to YouTube by
    AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of VideoHelper, ASCAP (Video Helper))

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63865
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107872576.mp3
    Length: 00:42:48
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 5 - TRICARE, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

