The OK Guard Show - Episode 5 - TRICARE

Did you know as a Guardsmen, you and your family are eligible for health insurance IMMEDIATELY upon signing with the National Guard? Today we talk with Tricare’s Darrell Toquinto about those health insurance benefits provided to military service members and their families. There’s a lot of great information in this episode and we hope you enjoy.



To learn more about Tricare, visit www.tricare.mil or call 1-800-TRICARE



Be sure to follow us on Facebook (@okguard), Twitter (@okguard) and Instagram (@oklahomanationalguard) for the National Guard’s National Best Warrior Competition, held July 15-19, 2019 at Oklahoma’s Camp Gruber Training Center.



Have questions about this episode? Leave a comment or contact us on our social media pages!





