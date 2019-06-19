Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 4 - Effective Leadership with BG Louis Wilham

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 4 - Effective Leadership with BG Louis Wilham

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Today we talk with BG Louis Wilham, assistant adjutant general (Army) for Oklahoma, about how to be an effective, non-toxic leader and follower. BG Wilham retires from his more than 30 years of service this month, so we were thrilled to get him on the show before he hangs up the uniform.

    Interested in the $20k reenlistment bonus? Call 405-228-5000, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and ask for the Education and Incentives Office!

    BG Louis Wilham

    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Leanna Maschino

    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    MAJ Geoff Legler

    52nd and Now-13953
    Joseph Saba, ASCAP|Stewart Winter, ASCAP
    VH032 - Pop Smear
