The OK Guard Show - Episode 4 - Effective Leadership with BG Louis Wilham

Today we talk with BG Louis Wilham, assistant adjutant general (Army) for Oklahoma, about how to be an effective, non-toxic leader and follower. BG Wilham retires from his more than 30 years of service this month, so we were thrilled to get him on the show before he hangs up the uniform.



