Today we talk with BG Louis Wilham, assistant adjutant general (Army) for Oklahoma, about how to be an effective, non-toxic leader and follower. BG Wilham retires from his more than 30 years of service this month, so we were thrilled to get him on the show before he hangs up the uniform.
Commercial:
Interested in the $20k reenlistment bonus? Call 405-228-5000, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and ask for the Education and Incentives Office!
Credits:
Show Guest
BG Louis Wilham
Production Team
Written by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera/Switchboard Operator
MAJ Geoff Legler
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
52nd and Now-13953
Artist
Joseph Saba, ASCAP|Stewart Winter, ASCAP
Album
VH032 - Pop Smear
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of VideoHelper, ASCAP (Video Helper))
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 14:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63863
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107872567.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:50
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 4 - Effective Leadership with BG Louis Wilham, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT