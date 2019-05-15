Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 3 - Education Benefits

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to Episode 3 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with Mr. Jim Brehm and Mr. Steven Brown with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Education Office. You’ll hear us chat about education benefits and what all the National Guard can offer you and your family, including Federal and State Tuition Assistance, #OKGuard incentives such as bonuses, GI Bill, student loan repayment and more!

    Ask anyone in the middle of paying off a student loan if they’d like to go back in time and take advantage of FREE tuition—what do you think their answer would be? Worried about paying for your kid’s college? Your Post 9/11 GI Bill is transferable!

    Here are some additional resources to learn more:

    Phone Numbers:
    Mr. Steven Brown: 405-228-5676
    Mr. Jim Brehm: 405-228-5533

    Education Services - National Guard
    www.nationalguard.com/education

    State Tuition Waiver (STW) Program:
    https://ok.ng.mil/Pages/Tuition-Waive...

    Education Programs and Services Survey - Let your voice be heard!
    https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FY19AR...

    To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
    https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow

    'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.

    Credits

    Show Guests

    Mr. Jim Brehm
    Mr. Steven Brown

    Production Team

    Written by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    Leanna Maschino

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    SSG Brian Schroeder
    MAJ Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    MAJ Geoff Legler
    Leanna Maschino

    Date Taken: 05.15.2019
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63862
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107872558.mp3
    Length: 00:53:48
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 3 - Education Benefits, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Podcast
    #OKGuard
    #TheOKGuardShow
    #EducationBenefits
    #TheOKGuardShowEp3

