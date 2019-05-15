Welcome to Episode 3 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with Mr. Jim Brehm and Mr. Steven Brown with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Education Office. You’ll hear us chat about education benefits and what all the National Guard can offer you and your family, including Federal and State Tuition Assistance, #OKGuard incentives such as bonuses, GI Bill, student loan repayment and more!
Ask anyone in the middle of paying off a student loan if they’d like to go back in time and take advantage of FREE tuition—what do you think their answer would be? Worried about paying for your kid’s college? Your Post 9/11 GI Bill is transferable!
Here are some additional resources to learn more:
Phone Numbers:
Mr. Steven Brown: 405-228-5676
Mr. Jim Brehm: 405-228-5533
Education Services - National Guard
www.nationalguard.com/education
State Tuition Waiver (STW) Program:
https://ok.ng.mil/Pages/Tuition-Waive...
Education Programs and Services Survey - Let your voice be heard!
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FY19AR...
To listen to our previous episodes, visit:
https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow
'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.
Credits
Show Guests
Mr. Jim Brehm
Mr. Steven Brown
Production Team
Written by
SSG Brian Schroeder
Leanna Maschino
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
SSG Brian Schroeder
MAJ Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
MAJ Geoff Legler
Leanna Maschino
This work, The OK Guard Show - Episode 3 - Education Benefits, by SSG Brian Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
