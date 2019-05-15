The OK Guard Show - Episode 3 - Education Benefits

Welcome to Episode 3 of ‘The OK Guard Show’! In this episode, we sit down with Mr. Jim Brehm and Mr. Steven Brown with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Education Office. You’ll hear us chat about education benefits and what all the National Guard can offer you and your family, including Federal and State Tuition Assistance, #OKGuard incentives such as bonuses, GI Bill, student loan repayment and more!



Ask anyone in the middle of paying off a student loan if they’d like to go back in time and take advantage of FREE tuition—what do you think their answer would be? Worried about paying for your kid’s college? Your Post 9/11 GI Bill is transferable!



Here are some additional resources to learn more:



Phone Numbers:

Mr. Steven Brown: 405-228-5676

Mr. Jim Brehm: 405-228-5533



Education Services - National Guard

www.nationalguard.com/education



State Tuition Waiver (STW) Program:

https://ok.ng.mil/Pages/Tuition-Waive...



Education Programs and Services Survey - Let your voice be heard!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FY19AR...



To listen to our previous episodes, visit:

https://ok.ng.mil/okguardshow



'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.



Credits



Show Guests



Mr. Jim Brehm

Mr. Steven Brown



Production Team



Written by

SSG Brian Schroeder

Leanna Maschino



Video & Audio Edited by

Leanna Maschino



Studio & Sound Design by

SSG Brian Schroeder

MAJ Geoff Legler



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

MAJ Geoff Legler

Leanna Maschino