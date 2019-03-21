The OK Guard Show - Episode 2 - Tornado Safety

Welcome to Episode Two of 'The OK Guard Show'! We sat down with three experts who talk tornado safety. Our guests include Christopher Bruce, storm tracker with Fox 25, Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez, weather technician with the Oklahoma Air National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover, state safety officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.
In this episode, we chat about the science behind tornados, how to prepare, what to do before, during and after a tornado, along with personal experiences that are beneficial for both civilians and Guardsmen.
This episode is longer than usual (53mins), but the information is critical for you and your family's safety. Additional information can be found in the links below:
https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes
https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how...
https://www.ok.gov/OEM/
'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.
Credits
Hosted by
Leanna Maschino
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Show Guests
Christopher Bruce
Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez
Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover
Production Team
Written by
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Video & Audio Edited by
Leanna Maschino
Studio & Sound Design by
Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
Maj. Geoff Legler
Graphic Design by
Leslie Donnelly
Kendall James
Camera Operator
Cheryl Thomas
