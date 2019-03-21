Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 2 - Tornado Safety

    The OK Guard Show - Episode 2 - Tornado Safety

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Welcome to Episode Two of 'The OK Guard Show'! We sat down with three experts who talk tornado safety. Our guests include Christopher Bruce, storm tracker with Fox 25, Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez, weather technician with the Oklahoma Air National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover, state safety officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.

    In this episode, we chat about the science behind tornados, how to prepare, what to do before, during and after a tornado, along with personal experiences that are beneficial for both civilians and Guardsmen.

    This episode is longer than usual (53mins), but the information is critical for you and your family's safety. Additional information can be found in the links below:

    https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes

    https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how...

    https://www.ok.gov/OEM/

    'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.

    Credits

    Hosted by
    Leanna Maschino
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

    Show Guests

    Christopher Bruce
    Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez
    Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover

    Production Team

    Written by
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

    Video & Audio Edited by
    Leanna Maschino

    Studio & Sound Design by
    Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder
    Maj. Geoff Legler

    Graphic Design by
    Leslie Donnelly
    Kendall James

    Camera Operator
    Cheryl Thomas

