The OK Guard Show - Episode 2 - Tornado Safety

Welcome to Episode Two of 'The OK Guard Show'! We sat down with three experts who talk tornado safety. Our guests include Christopher Bruce, storm tracker with Fox 25, Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez, weather technician with the Oklahoma Air National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover, state safety officer for the Oklahoma National Guard.



In this episode, we chat about the science behind tornados, how to prepare, what to do before, during and after a tornado, along with personal experiences that are beneficial for both civilians and Guardsmen.



This episode is longer than usual (53mins), but the information is critical for you and your family's safety. Additional information can be found in the links below:



https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes



https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how...



https://www.ok.gov/OEM/



'The OK Guard Show' is produced by the Oklahoma National Guard Public Affairs Office. Any mention of products or brands does not imply endorsement. All guests on the show are volunteers in an effort to inform and educate members of the Oklahoma National Guard, their families, retirees, potential recruits, and the community.



Credits



Hosted by

Leanna Maschino

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder



Show Guests



Christopher Bruce

Tech Sgt. Daniel Martinez

Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Joe Stover



Production Team



Written by

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder



Video & Audio Edited by

Leanna Maschino



Studio & Sound Design by

Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder

Maj. Geoff Legler



Graphic Design by

Leslie Donnelly

Kendall James



Camera Operator

Cheryl Thomas