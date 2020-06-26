Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 6: Traveling Europe

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    06.26.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hallard, Maj. Andrew Upshaw and Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin discuss their travels in Europe. From lodging to transportation, from mountains to beaches, and of course food and beer, they provide with tips for any Dragoon looking to exploit the once in a lifetime opportunity here in Europe.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:36
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
