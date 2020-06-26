Kill Tank Radio - Episode 6: Traveling Europe

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and his guests, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hallard, Maj. Andrew Upshaw and Staff Sgt. Timothy Hamlin discuss their travels in Europe. From lodging to transportation, from mountains to beaches, and of course food and beer, they provide with tips for any Dragoon looking to exploit the once in a lifetime opportunity here in Europe.
