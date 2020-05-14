Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afternoon Tide Poem

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio Commercial to direct listeners to the Afternoon Tide radio show and inform them on washing hands for 20 seconds as recommended by the CDC

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Covid-19
    AFN-O
    Reagan Anderson

