    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 6 - WO Signal Proponent Interview

    FT. BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    In this episode we interviewed CW5 Hahn of Signal Proponent. He answers questions most of us have when considering putting in a packet to become a signal warrant officer. His insights also offer clues to what makes a successful candidate shine above all else. He talks about future emerging technology that will change the Signal Warrant Officer Cohort and offers an exciting frontier to look forward to. The interview is conducted by specialist Brea Dubose of the Armed Forces Network Bavaria regional station, and is also joined by SFC Arsalan Khan.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 13:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63842
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107868172.mp3
    Length: 00:28:14
    Artist Army Warrant Officer Recruiting Team
    Conductor SFC Arsalan Khan
    Year 2020
    Location: FT. BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 6 - WO Signal Proponent Interview, by SFC ARSALAN KHAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

