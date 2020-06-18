Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 6 - WO Signal Proponent Interview

In this episode we interviewed CW5 Hahn of Signal Proponent. He answers questions most of us have when considering putting in a packet to become a signal warrant officer. His insights also offer clues to what makes a successful candidate shine above all else. He talks about future emerging technology that will change the Signal Warrant Officer Cohort and offers an exciting frontier to look forward to. The interview is conducted by specialist Brea Dubose of the Armed Forces Network Bavaria regional station, and is also joined by SFC Arsalan Khan.