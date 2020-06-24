On this edition of the Leaders Corner we say farewell to CSM Ted Copeland who spends some time recounting lessons learned throughout his career.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 11:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63838
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107867969.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 4, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT