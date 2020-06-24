Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leaders Corner Episode 4

    The Leaders Corner Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    On this edition of the Leaders Corner we say farewell to CSM Ted Copeland who spends some time recounting lessons learned throughout his career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 11:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63838
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107867969.mp3
    Length: 00:36:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner Episode 4, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Podcast
    Army Reserve
    Hail and Farewell
    Army Reserve Headquarters
    Ted Copeland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT