Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pink Card Extensions

    Pink Card Extensions

    GERMANY

    06.25.2020

    Audio by Spc. Christian Brailey 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The customs office has coordinated with the German customs to continue actomatic extensions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63836
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107867902.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pink Card Extensions, by SPC Christian Brailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    People
    covid19
    Covid -19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT