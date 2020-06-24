THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 12 - Bridging Differences for Better Mentoring

Lisa Fain, co-author of, “Bridging Differences for Better Mentoring: Lean Forward, Learn, and Leverage,” provides the definitive guide for overcoming cultural differences for more effective mentoring. American workplaces have never been more diverse and understanding differences is vital for developing strong relationships. When mentors and mentees make genuine connections, the mentoring experience becomes more powerful and productive. If you’re a mentor, or thinking of becoming one, the four-step mentoring model explored in Fain’s book is a must.



Andres Tapia, author of, “The Inclusion Paradox,” says, “This book exposes one of mentoring’s biggest blind spots…mentors and mentees who assume similarity rather than difference…and provides insightful and practical advice for how to mentor and be mentored across all forms of diversity.”



Fain is the CEO of the Center for Mentoring Excellence and has a passion for leveraging differences in the workplace. She earned her certification as a Life Coach through the International Coach Academy. She holds a JD degree from Northwestern University School of Law and a B.S. degree in Social Policy from Northwestern University.



Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S., THE LEADERSHIP LIST is a production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.