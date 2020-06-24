Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 27: Sonic Booms & Service Dogs

    Lab Life - Episode 27: Sonic Booms & Service Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Kristen Sims, an AFRL Rocket Propulsion Division project liaison, shares how her service dog Magnus helps accomplish the mission at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63830
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107865859.mp3
    Length: 00:28:49
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 27: Sonic Booms & Service Dogs, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Edwards Air Force Base
    PTSD
    Service Dog
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    AFResearchLab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT