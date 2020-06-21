Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist: Anger Management

    BAHRAIN

    06.21.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (June 21, 2020) On Ask the Therapist, Shilpa Sinclair, a Licensed Clinical Counselor at the Fleet and Family Support Center discussed ‘Anger Management’. Sinclair highlights several internal and external triggers of anger. Sinclair, describes how emotional anger is expressed with passive actions and defines a health type of behavior. Sinclair recommends individuals who relax, use logic, and stop to listen before reacting can help defuse situations. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    MWR Bahrain
    FFSC Bahrain

