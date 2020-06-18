Radio spot spreading awareness about house mold in Sasebo and how to deal with it.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 22:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63823
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107865392.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|N/a
|Composer
|N/a
|Conductor
|N/a
|Album
|N/a
|Track #
|N/
|Disc #
|N/
|Year
|N/a
|Genre
|N/a
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mold Awareness, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT