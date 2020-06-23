Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #18 - PME

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Becoming an enlisted leader in the U.S. Air Force is more than just an appointment. In this episode we’ll get to know one of the instructors at the Edwards Airman Leadership School who has the responsibility of delivering that professional military education in an ongoing effort to develop the leaders of the Air Force future.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:35
    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #18 - PME, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

