Becoming an enlisted leader in the U.S. Air Force is more than just an appointment. In this episode we’ll get to know one of the instructors at the Edwards Airman Leadership School who has the responsibility of delivering that professional military education in an ongoing effort to develop the leaders of the Air Force future.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 18:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63821
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107865160.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:07
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #18 - PME, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT