Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 4 - Ordnance Corps Interview

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 4 - Ordnance Corps Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Audio by Chief Warrant Officer JASON BUZZARD 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team - Europe conducts an interview with the Ordnance Regimental Chief Warrant Officer - CW5 Taylor and the Ordnance Warrant Officer Personnel Developers - CW4 Mena and CW4 Macaraeg. They manage the 890A, 913A, 914A, 915A, 919A, 948B and 948D Warrant Officer Accessions for the Ordnance Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63818
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107864319.mp3
    Length: 00:27:01
    Artist US ARMY WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING TEAM
    Composer CW4 BUZZARD
    Conductor CW4 BUZZARD
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 4 - Ordnance Corps Interview, by CW4 JASON BUZZARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #gowarrantnow #SORB #jointhetechnicalelite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT