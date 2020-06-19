The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team - Europe conducts an interview with the Ordnance Regimental Chief Warrant Officer - CW5 Taylor and the Ordnance Warrant Officer Personnel Developers - CW4 Mena and CW4 Macaraeg. They manage the 890A, 913A, 914A, 915A, 919A, 948B and 948D Warrant Officer Accessions for the Ordnance Corps.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 16:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63818
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107864319.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:01
|Artist
|US ARMY WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING TEAM
|Composer
|CW4 BUZZARD
|Conductor
|CW4 BUZZARD
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 4 - Ordnance Corps Interview, by CW4 JASON BUZZARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT