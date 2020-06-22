Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 5. Christian Brechbuhl: Empowering teams to tackle problems head-on

    06.22.2020

    Christian Brechbuhl: "The thing I really love about the innovation space is the Airmen in it and people do amazing stuff like this all the time. If I had one message to people it's that you can do it too."

    Capt. Christian Brechbuhl is the Director of Innovation for Joint Base Charleston in S.C. and a C-17 Instructor Pilot. He's has attended multiple AFWERX events and is active in the Air Force Software development space. He is passionate about spending Airmen time on things only humans can do.

    During this episode, we discuss how Christian got involved in the Air Force's innovation ecosystem starting from building an application to solve a pain point all the way to leading an innovation cell. He shares his advice for others interested in working through problems and creating solutions in their organizations as well as the importance for self advocacy in your work.

    Resources Mentioned:
    - Airmen Coders: https://airmencoders.us/
    - Palmetto Spark’s COVID-19 Response: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Features/Story/Article/2151701/innovation-team-at-charleston-tackles-covid-19-challenges/"

