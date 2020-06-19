Pacific Pulse: 19 June, 2020

Sailors and Airmen train together at Misawa Air Base while Marines conduct Air Assault Training during Fuji Viper 20.4.
|06.18.2020
|06.22.2020 19:42
|Newscasts
|63813
|2006/DOD_107863820.mp3
|00:01:00
|2018
|Blues
|JP
|3
|0
|0
|0
