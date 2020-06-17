Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 15: Counting Blessings

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Lt. Parker Hammond headed for a senior year at the U.S. Air Force Academy unlike any other, he was in the fight of his life... for his life. He discusses his diagnosis of stage 3 cancer, and his journey to remission while maintaining his academic and military responsibilities in pursuit of commissioning in the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:13
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
