MEDDAC Bavaria health clinics reopening medical services

All U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria health clinics resumed several medical services as part of its phased approach, to gradually and deliberately reopen clinic services to accommodate readiness and deferred care needs, ultimately resuming routine care services as we transition to a “new normal.” Each phase represents a gradual reopening of clinical services in a cautious and deliberate pace in order to mitigate further spread of the virus while keeping the safety of our Soldiers, families, and staff in mind.