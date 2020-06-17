Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phone interview with MRF-D commander and the Australian NORCOM commander

    AUSTRALIA

    06.17.2020

    Audio by 1st Lt. Bridget Glynn 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David M. Banning, Commanding Officer, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin and Australian Group Captain Stewart Dowrie, Commander, Headquarters Northern Command speak with reporters June 18, 2020.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 18:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63799
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107858278.mp3
    Length: 00:53:11
    Year 2020
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phone interview with MRF-D commander and the Australian NORCOM commander, by 1LT Bridget Glynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stars and Stripes
    USNI
    MRF-D CO
    Australian NORCOM Commander
    The Australian

