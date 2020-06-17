Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #17 - Dream Job!

Here at Edwards there are engineering opportunities across the base for work on the various flight test programs that support our warfighters. In this episode we’ll meet one of our newer test engineers who works with the Global Hawk program. We’ll also talk to an engineering recruitment manager and tell you how to find your own dream job!



Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.

https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/