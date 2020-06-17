Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #17 - Dream Job!

    Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #17 - Dream Job!

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Here at Edwards there are engineering opportunities across the base for work on the various flight test programs that support our warfighters. In this episode we’ll meet one of our newer test engineers who works with the Global Hawk program. We’ll also talk to an engineering recruitment manager and tell you how to find your own dream job!

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63798
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107857998.mp3
    Length: 00:19:55
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test - Episode #17 - Dream Job!, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    edwards
    air force
    afmc
    aftc
    beyond the test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT