Marine Minute: Microsoft Migration

Due to the current COVID-19 operating environment, the Marine Corps is accelerating its transition to Office 365, the latest Microsoft cloud-based productivity suite. Office 365 will facilitate enhanced communication, collaboration, and productivity while reducing IT costs and improving the Corps’ cyber security and data resilience. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten)





I'M CPL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



GONE ARE THE DAYS OF EMAILING BACK AND FORTH FOR WEEKS ON END TRYING TO SCHEDULE A MEETING. NOW IS THE TIME WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO HAVE A CONSTANT CHAT WITH LEADERS, SUBORDINATES, CLIENTS, AND COWORKERS TO MAKE YOUR LIFE MUCH MORE EASILY.



THE MARINE CORPS IS MIGRATING TO MICROSOFT OFFICE THREE-SIXTY-FIVE, A CLOUD-BASED PRODUCTIVITY SOFTWARE, THAT WILL IMPROVE THE CORPS’ ABILITY TO COLLABORATE, SHARE AND COMMUNICATE WHILE REDUCING LONG TERM COSTS.



WITH OFFICE THREE-SIXTY-FIVE MARINES WILL BE ABLE TO WEBCHAT WITH TEAMS, SCREEN SHARE, AND WORK USING DIGITAL MEETING SPACES ALL WHILE WORKING ON THE SAME DOCUMENTS (SO LONG VERSION CONTROL CHAOS!).



OH, AND P-S-T FILES, TIRED OF CREATING THEM, OR CAN’T REMEMBER HOW? OFFICE THREE-SIXTY-FIVE HAS 500-TIMES THE STORAGE SPACE OF TRADITIONAL OUTLOOK.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT HOMEPORT.USMC.MIL.



THAT IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.